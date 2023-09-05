Warning tickets issued to drivers still not up to speed on school zones





Cindy White

Most people got the message but there were a few drivers this morning who hadn’t woken up to the fact that school zones are back in effect across British Columbia.

“Obviously, the last couple, three weeks people in the Central Okanagan have had their minds on other things and this was probably the first normal thing that a family has had to do in the last couple of weeks. But they still need a little reminder that the school zones are in effect at 7:30 in the morning,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, with the Kelowna RCMP.

Four Schools in West Kelowna remain on evacuation alert due to the McDougall Creek Wildfire but they are open as normal. They are Glenrosa Elementary, Helen Gorman Elementary, Shannon Lake Elementary and Mar Jok Elementary.

Della-Paolera says every year they catch parents speeding in school zones because they are behind schedule and in a rush to get their children to class on time. He says people who are not parents are also caught off guard by the first day of school.

Police are not just watching for speeders. They're also keeping an eye out for distracted drivers or people committing other traffic violations.

Last year, Kelowna RCMP ticketed a school bus driver for speeding outside Raymer Elementary.

“Now this was not a school district school bus. It was a privately owned school bus but it was still a school bus, nonetheless. And again, just not paying attention to what was happening,” said Const. Della-Paolera.

Officers who pulled drivers over Tuesday morning on Richter Street outside Raymer Elementary were only handing out warnings. A ticket for speeding in a school zone will cost you $198 plus three points on your driving record.

You can expect to see police enforcement in school zones all this week and beyond.

“Both our municipal traffic service members and our members from the Southeast District traffic service will be out in full force all week long and next week educating drivers.”