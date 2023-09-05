Evacuation alerts for Kelowna and Lake Country properties now rescinded

Photo: Nicole Saebels Clarke Creek wildfire, Aug. 19

Some good news for property owners affected by wildfires in Kelowna and Lake Country.

All evacuation alerts for properties within the Walroy Lake (Kelowna) and Clarke Creek (Lake Country) wildfire areas have now been rescinded.

Initial evacuation orders began Aug. 18 after the McDougall Creek wildfire jumped Okanagan Lake.

Residents on the West side of the lake are reminded all evacuation orders and alerts resulting from the McDougall Creek wildfire within the City of West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation and regional district properties remain in effect.

Residents in areas hardest hit by the fire should expect to be on evacuation order longer.

"Crews are working diligently to remove hazards, restore infrastructure and reduce fire risk to make the areas safe to return to," Emergency Operations Centre officials stated in a news release.

"The public is reminded, for their safety and the safety of fire crews, not to enter areas under an evacuation order.

"Many areas still exist where active firefighting is underway and ongoing dangers like downed power lines, hazardous materials, damaged trees, debris and equipment pose risks."

Lake Coutnry Mayor Blair Ireland offered his appreciation for the way his community came together to help one another through the crisis.

"Many of our local businesses gave up their time and even provided food to firefighters or those in need. Let’s make sure to support them as they get back to normal business,"said Ireland in a statement.

"Over the weekend, I visited several of our Farm Gate locations. They are full of great produce, there is lots to choose from. Shop local, support the Farmer’s Market, the Farm Gate Trail and head out to your favorite Lake Country restaurant. They need us more than ever.

"We’ve had an overwhelming show of support from the community with donations to the Lake Country Food Bank. For those who are looking how best to help, please consider regular donations to the Food Bank. They do such a great job of getting produce and non-perishables to those who need it most."