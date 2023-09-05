War 'part of our lives': Marking Ukraine Independence Day in Kelowna

Photo: Cindy White Two volunteers await the declaration of Ukraine Independence Day in Kelowna at Kerry Park on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.

The crowd was smaller but the atmosphere was lighter as people gathered in Kelowna’s Kerry Park Monday for a second year, to mark Ukraine Independence Day.

While the war in their homeland drags on, many of the 1,000 or so displaced Ukrainians who have fled to the Central Okanagan have settled into their new way of life.

“They are very happy that they are here and with the reception that they get from the community. They love the people here,” said Kelowna Stands With Ukraine Founder Denys Storozhuk.

He says they are building a life in Canada, as they watch what’s happening back home.

“Last year we had hopes that it would be over by now. It’s unfortunate that it’s at this stage. But, on the other hand, last fall we had pretty substantial gains, we liberated a lot of territory since then."

During the first Ukraine Independence Day in Kelowna in August, 2022, Storozhuk says many of the new arrivals were in shock, because it had only been six months since the Russian invasion.

“People were still asking what happened? Now the war is part of our lives. We check the news every day, we contact the relatives, we know people are dying there. It’s hard to tell, but it’s not so shocking anymore. Regrettably, we get used to that.”

Storzhuk continues to call on western governments to do more to end the war.

“Our main goal of Kelowna Stands With Ukraine is to get the attention of people that it’s not over, and it won’t be over without the help from free, democratic countries like Canada.”