Fire department investigates SUV fire that almost sparked a wildfire

Photo: Chris Woods

The Kelowna Fire Department continues to investigate an SUV fire that almost spread and started a wildfire Sunday night near the end of Chute Lake Road.

"At approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, the Kelowna Fire Department received reports of a vehicle on fire spreading into the brush near the end of Chute Lake Road," says Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain Micah Volk.

The fire was located outside of Kelowna city limits but the fire department responded at the request of the BC Wildfire Service.

"The initial arriving officer reported flames and smoke coming from an SUV type vehicle with a moderate amount of spread to the brush," Volk says.

Fire crews managed to contain the fire to under an acre in size despite water having to be shuttled to the incident from a water tender truck due to the rough nature of the road.

There were no injuries to firefighters or the public as a result of the blaze.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded with two bush trucks and a water tender, RCMP attended the scene as well.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Kelowna Fire Department would like to thank the public for the prompt reporting of wildfires. The number to report a wildfire is 1-800-663-5555, *5555 from a cell phone.