Kelowna and West Kelowna firefighters host 2nd Burn Fund Classic Football Game

Kelowna and West Kelowna Firefighters are having their Second Annual Burn Fund Classic Football Game this weekend.

The game goes, Saturday, September 9th at the Apple Bowl at 7:00 p.m. but the tailgate starts pregame in the east parking lot, "we will have a live DJ pre-game while fans can enjoy tailgating games. Then come inside the stadium to see a full honour guard flag ceremony," says co-organizer Derek Liebel.



Country singer Dawson Grey will perform at half time and there is a post game party at the OK Corral.

The Okanagan Sun host the Vancouver Island Raiders, in the annual fundraiser for the BC Burn Fund and Central Okanagan Fire Relief Fund.

The BC Burn Fund is a non profit that helps Burn Survivors on their road to recovery. The Central Okanagan Fire Relief Fund is a fund for people who were affected by the McDougall Creek Fire. "We will be selling t-shirts and taking donations towards the causes. Come watch a great football game and halftime show,"