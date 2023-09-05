Provider says Kelowna childcare crisis being ‘amplified’ not helped by government fee program

Photo: produckidvity.com

nother Kelowna childcare provider is speaking out about the provincial government’s Child Care Fee Reduction Initiative, and making changes to it fee schedule just as kids head back to school.

At the outset of the Labour Day long weekend, ProducKidvity sent a letter to parents, saying that it is taking ‘drastic measures’.

“We understand that there has been a lot of media coverage of childcare providers speaking out about their issues with the Childcare Fee Reduction Initiative program. As an organization, we are also gravely affected by the nature of the program and the justifications behind what facilities can charge to survive every month,” said ProducKIDvity founder and CEO Alex Carnio in an email to Castanet.

In the letter to parents, the ownership group explains that because of the restraints of the government program they were forced to add optional fees in order to keep the “great staff we hired and fulfill our building lease agreements. In other words, without the optional fee structure in place - ProducKIDvity as you know it could not exist.”

The provider has applied for an increase in the CCFRI base rate to cover higher staffing and operational costs. However, while it awaits a response to its application, new fee guidelines will be put into effect on October 1, 2023.

“If we don't make these adjustments, we won't be able to keep running after December 2023,” explains the letter.

Effective October 1, the infant toddler (0-3) fees will have a total end cost to families of $1699 for full-time care and $1399 for Junior Kindergarten (3-5 year programming).

ProducKIDvity will be eliminating a la carte or mixing and matching, and families will have to choose either the full package or just basic care.

The letter goes on to say that the changes are not being made to “make a quick buck” and says that the company is currently suffering a financial loss each and every month, “partly because of the limitations set forth by programs like CCFRI”.

Earlier this year, ProducKIDvity was at the centre of an outcry from families after it took over one of two locations of Building Blocks, when that provider announced it was getting out of the business of childcare after 15 years in Kelowna.

The ownership group claims that childcare is in a crisis in this province and the government is “not incentivizing the problem to be solved with this confusing, arbitrary, two-tiered system’. It claims non-profit providers have the government pay for everything while private providers are paying out of pocket, taking high-interest business loans and suffering.

“If you have any questions or concerns about the upcoming changes, please refrain from taking it out on our staff or management team, and instead reach out to the Childcare Fee Reduction Initiative Program directly.”

The letter concludes by suggesting those with concerns reach out to their local MLAs and MPs.



