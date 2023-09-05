Hundreds turn out to Wilden block party and fundraiser to thank firefighters who saved their homes

Cindy White

Hundreds of Wilden residents packed up their lawn chairs and came together on Monday to celebrate and say thank you to the firefighters who saved their homes.

With just days to plan, organizers managed to pull together live music, food trucks and thousands in donations.

“To know that we are coming together as a community in Wilden to support the Okanagan Fire Relief Fund, I was thrilled to be able to do this initiative with several other neighbours. And in a matter of four days, we were able to collect over $20,000 of prizing from local businesses across the Okanagan,” said fundraising chair Kayla Bordignon.

Several Kelowna firefighters were on hand, signing T-shirts and posing for pictures. Fighting a fire in their own backyards wasn’t something they expected to be doing two and a half weeks ago, but they were prepared.

“We train for every type of scenario. There’s many different things wer train for, from highrise fires to forest fires. It’s a big aspect of all the training we need,” explained Derek Liebel. “But with all the training we have, it’s nice that we were prepared for this, as much as you can be.”

Fellow firefighter Danny Beaton lives in Wilden. He was on duty the night the McDougall Creek wildfire jumped Okanagan Lake and spread into Wilden. His family was among the evacuees.

“The silver lining of an incident like this would be to see a community come together. That’s the good that comes of something bad,” said Beaton.

It wasn’t just firefighters who jumped into action on that fateful night. Const. Mike Della-Paolera of the Kelowna RCMP lives in the community. He saw the fire come over the mountain on the night of Aug. 17, and knew immediately that they had to pack up and go.

“The fire department started cruising through the neighbourhood with their lights and sirens on, and so I packed up my family and we got them out of the Wilden area to my son’s house over in Mission. Then I came to work and we worked 24 hours the first night, a 24-hour shift making sure people got out safely.”

The fire has brought people together in more ways than one. A new Wilden Community Association is being set up.

“I spent the last 25 years down in Glenmore,” said community association member Craig Hostland. “So I’m up the hill now and we have a whole new community to enhance, to grow, to build relationships with.

“This is an unfortunate circumstance, but we’re turning lemons into lemonade.”

All proceeds from the Welcome Home Wilden charity celebration will be donated to the Central Okanagan Fire Relief fund.