RCMP remind drivers to be on the lookout for students of all ages

The end of summer means kids are back to school Tuesday in the Okanagan and RCMP are reminding drivers to watch out for students who are once again walking to and from school.

"Remember, the speed limit in school zones is 30 kilometres an hour, and is in effect from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each school day, unless otherwise posted," states a news release from RCMP.

Drivers are also reminded to leave their phones alone when they are behind the wheel and pay attention when backing out of a driveway or parking garage.

Drivers should also keep an eye out for school buses dropping off passengers, and never pass a school bus with its red light flashing. All vehicles travelling in the same and opposite direction as the bus are required to stop when the bus displays red warning lights and extends its stop signal arm. Failing to stop for a school bus signal can result in a $368 fine.

"Every year dozens of children across BC are needlessly injured in school zones and playgrounds. One injured child is too many," Cst. Kelly Brett of the Penticton RCMP said in a news release. "The following tips are provided to help keep your children safe when they head off to school."

Students and parents walking to school should always use designated cross walks, and make eye contact with drivers before crossing the street. Remove headphones and ear buds to remain aware of your surroundings on the road.

"Going back to school can be an exciting time for young children but it can also be hectic and stressful for parents. With that in mind, safety must be top of mind to ensure your precious cargo arrive safely at school," Brett said.

Students of all ages will be walking, riding their bikes, skateboards, or scooters and many will be travelling by school bus, transit or other vehicles.

The police say it’s also the time to contemplate additional safety, patience and to “exercise sound judgement from everyone in the community.”

As part of its ongoing safety campaign, RCMP urges everyone to: