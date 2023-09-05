Kelowna athlete wins 8th gold medal at 2023 world jiu-jitsu competition

Photo: Jon Itterman Kathy Hubble takes top spot at IBJFF in Las Vegas

A Kelowna woman continues to dominate her sport of choice in the Masters division of the World Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Las Vegas.

Kathy Hubble, who is also a stunt performer and stunt coordinator in the film industry took home her 8th gold medal at the IBJJF Master World Championships in Las Vegas, this past weekend.

Hubble is also the top sensei at the Lake Country Judo Club in Lake Country BC, she has won many international Judo titles but a decade ago she turned her hand to Brazilian Jiu-jitsu and hasn't looked back since.

“It was a sport I thought might be able to cross over nicely with Judo and maybe I could do it well into my golden years more easily than Judo which is a little harder on the body… and then I fell in love with it and started competing," Hubble says.

With this past weekend's victory, Hubble has now racked up wins at Master Pan Ams, European Championships, and World Championships.

“To get Gold at Master Worlds at each belt level, at least my little bucket-list internal goal has been met and I can die happy now,” Hubble laughs.

Hubble trains out of Skoden Martial Arts in Penticton and Northwest Jiu-jitsu in the Lower Mainland, and she has also transitioned into stunt coordinating in the Okanagan film industry.

“I worked on and off for 40 years as a stunt performer, but I’m enjoying coordinating much more, as I can just hire someone else to fall down the stairs now, instead of me… so much better on the body!”

Hubble has performed in many well-known films, including Stepfather, 21 Jump Street, Friday the 13th, the Lizzie McGuire Movie, MacGyver, and Rumble in the Bronx with Jackie Chan.

“The industry is going great here locally and it’s so nice just to be able to drive to set here in the Okanagan within an hour, instead of driving that Coquihalla like I’ve been doing for years. The crews here are incredible and have become like family."

Hubble says she's happy to cross items off her bucket list but teaching the next generation of fighters how to succeed is her new goal.



“Honestly, to me,” Hubble says, “all the titles don’t mean a dang thing… it’s actually the kids that mean the most to me. I get the greatest joy ever seeing them succeed, and I don’t mean in competition, I mean in life.”