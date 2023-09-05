Winfield Coin Laundry cleaned out of change by thieves

Rob Gibson

The owner-operator of the Winfield Coin Laundry has reached out to Castanet to share a video of his business being robbed early Monday morning.

"They came in around five this morning when the laundry first opened and then they came back about an hour later with crowbars, two of them, the lights were on and they robbed us," says Cory Krug the owner of the Winfield Coin Laundry.



Krug says he's not certain how much money the thieves got away with but he says with the damage to his change machine he puts the loss at close to $10,000.

"We're pretty new to owning the place and it's set up to automatically unlock at 5 a.m., everything is automated," Krug says the laundry is still open and he has reported the theft to RCMP but he's hoping by posting the video on Castanet someone will be able to help identify the two suspects.

"They did this while the place was open and then they drove off in a Ford 350," Krug says.



The video shows a pair of men both wearing baseball caps using crowbars to pry open the change machine and make off with the coins in the containers, "the wires are all messed up, I'm going to need to get a new change machine."

Krug says he doesn't even know where to start to find a new change machine for his laundromat but he says he'll know precisely how much money he's out after he reloads the new change machine. For now, he says people in the community are being supportive while he works through the theft and tries to stay open, "people need clean clothes."