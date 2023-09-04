Neighbours of Wilden thank first responders who helped save homes

Photo: Contributed

If you're looking for something to do this holiday Monday, residents of Wilden are saying thank you to all the first responders who helped save their community when the McDougall Creek wildfire jumped Okanagan Lake and started burning in Kelowna on August 17, 2023.

One Wilden resident reached out to Castanet to let us know about the block party on Monday afternoon in Wilden.

"I am a resident of Wilden. As you know, our entire neighbourhood was evacuated for about a week due to the wildfire. I’ve been up all night sorting and packaging donations for a silent auction," says Whitney Oakes one of the organizers of Monday's event.

The Wilden Community Association, along with the Wilden Group, is hosting a block party on Monday afternoon between 2 and 5 p.m. "The event will serve as a fundraiser with 100% proceeds benefiting the Central Okanagan Fire Relief fund, a collaborative fundraiser between Kelowna, West Kelowna and Lake Country Fire Departments," Oakes says.

There will be refreshments, music and a silent auction.

The Wilden Community Association has already raised more than $21,000 in silent auction items and prizes including a round-trip flight for two from WestJet.

"Special thanks to kids’ activity sponsor Von Schweets Treat Shop located on Bernard Ave. Your kids are going to love guessing how many candies are in this jar," states a post on the Neighbours of Wilden Facebook page.

Organizers are also looking for on-site volunteers to help with this afternoon's festivities.

The event is set up along April Springs Court in Wilden and people are asked to bring their lawn chairs and any new school supplies will be donated to Mamma's for Mamma's.