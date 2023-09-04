Allied Corp. wins approval to expand THC production and distribution

Photo: Contributed One of Allied Corp.'s cannabis fields in Colombia.

A Kelowna company has been given the green light to expand its production of top quality cannabis for the global market.

Allied Corporation has been granted an increase of its THC cannabis flower quota, from 8,000kgs to 45,000kgs of THC cannabis flower and 5,000kgs of THC derivatives.

The increase will allow Allied to expand its international footprint, the company is currently in negotiations

with Australia, Portugal and Switzerland.

Allied Corporation remains committed to leveraging the potential of cannabis to positively impact lives and foster well-being. "The company's strategic growth initiatives, coupled with its unyielding pursuit of excellence, position it as a pioneering force in the cannabis industry," says a news release from Allied Corporation.