SUV set ablaze in bush off Chute Lake Road in Kelowna

Photo: Chris Woods

An SUV was apparently set ablaze off Chute Lake Road near Kelowna overnight.

The fire is said to have happened about 10 p.m., and residents believe the vehicle may have been stolen and dumped in the woods.

The vehicle had no plates on it.

A woman was heard screaming in the area, a witness tells Castanet.

The BC Wildfire Service was advised of the fire, and Kelowna Fire Department sent two bush trucks to the scene, the witness says.

RCMP were also called to intercept two suspects as they made their way down the mountain on foot, near Johns Family Nature Conservancy Regional Park.

Police or fire officials have yet to issue any statements on the incident.