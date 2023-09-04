Kitsch Wines closing their tasting room in October.

Photo: Kitsch Wines

A popular Kelowna winery has announced that this will be their last season.

Kitsch Wines confirms that their tasting room in East Kelowna will be closing in October.

“We didn’t make this decision overnight; it’s been a thoughtful one,” Ria Kitsch, the President of the winery, shared.

“We are excited for a family sabbatical as our focus and attention move from the winery to our family over the next year.”

The couple started their winery in 2015 with a single Riesling vineyard after they sold a majority stake in their first venture, SAXX Underwear.

Kitsch Wines has won dozens of regional, national, and international awards.

“We have so much gratitude for the community that celebrated with us, supported us, and chose to make memories at Kitsch,” said co-founder Trent Kitsch.

"We wouldn’t have had the community impact or life experience without them.”

While the winery encourages you to visit until closing on Oct 8th, the couple says they may not be closing down completely.

“We are working on new opportunities with the brand and hope to continue being a part of great events, the arts, and community initiatives,” Ria said.

"In the meantime, 50 percent of all tasting fees are being shared with the West Kelowna Firefighter Disaster Relief Fund, and the winery is waiting to welcome you," she added.