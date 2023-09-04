Ukraine Independence Day events delayed by wildfire emergency back on today

Photo: Contributed About 150 people took part in a Ukraine Independence Day rally in Kelowna on Aug. 24, 2022. The 2023 event was postponed to Sept. 4 due to the wildfires.

Ukraine Independence Day was August 24, but this year it is being marked on Labour Day in Kelowna.

Kelowna Stands With Ukraine postponed it’s celebrations scheduled for last weekend to this weekend, out of respect for those impacted by the wildfires in the Central Okanagan.

The public is invited to experience Ukrainian culture, food and music at Kerry Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. There will be a rally at the bandstand and then a car procession from downtown to the Ukrainian orthodox church at 3:30 p.m.

It’s the second time that Ukraine Independence Day has drawn a crowd in Kelowna. About 150 people gathered at the waterfront on August 24, 2022, waving blue and yellow flags. Last year’s independence day fell exactly six months to the day after the launch of the Russian Invasion.

The conflict continues to drag on. On Sunday, two people were hospitalized following a 3 1/2-hour Russian drone barrage on a port in the Odesa region, officials said.

Russian forces fired 25 Iranian-made Shahed drones along the Danube River in the early hours of Sunday, 22 of which were shot down by air defenses, the Ukrainian air force said on Telegram.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, described the assault as part of a Russian drive “to provoke a food crisis and hunger in the world.”

Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement that the attack was aimed at fuel storage facilities used to supply military equipment.



-with files from The Canadian Press