Environment Canada forecasts cool weather for most of the week

Madison Reeve

It's going to be cooler than normal across the Thompson Okanagan this week.

"The next few days are going to be a little unsettled, with some clouds and maybe some isolated showers. A little bit cooler than we are used to as well, with highs in the low 20s," said meteorologist Dave Wray.

"The clouds and the showers will clear out, and we will be back to sunny conditions on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday," he added.

Labour Day Monday will see a high of 22°C and mostly sunshine. Local smoke is expected.

Tuesday will have cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers and a high of 23°C.

Wednesday will reach a high of 21°C with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Thursday will be sunny all day with a high of 22°C.

The weather looks warm and clear heading into the weekend.

Friday will be sunny and 24°C.

Saturday will be 25°C and sunny all day.

