Kelowna Fire Department called to douse backyard bonfire, campfires in the midst of a wildfire emergency

Photo: Contributed Someone set off fireworks along the Kelowna waterfront on the evening of August 16, 2023, the night before the McDougall Creek wildfire exploded, racing across the Westside, destroying property.

It’s hard to believe in the midst of the devastating wildfires in recent weeks, but some people are still starting fires in Kelowna.

On the night of Wednesday, Aug. 30, the Kelowna Fire Department was called out at least twice because people spotted smoke rising in the city. The first call was around 7:45 p.m. to what appeared to be an encampment fire that wasn’t properly extinguished.

The second call, later in the evening, was to a properly along the north end of Highway 97, not far from Kelowna International Airport. Someone had lit a large bonfire in a backyard using wooden pallets. The half dozen people in the yard claimed the fire was ceremonial to remember someone who had recently passed away.

“There were sparks and our crews explained to everyone at the fire that the fire was way too large and dangerous with the winds. The embers had a really good possibility of catching the adjacent large cedar hedges on fire,” explained KFD fire prevention officer Paul Johnson.

On Aug 16, just one night before the McDougall Creek wildfire raced across the Westside, destroying homes and property, the Kelowna Fire Department was called to a small brush fire believed to be sparked by a cigarette near Rotary Marsh Park. While on the scene, someone set off fireworks nearby, seemingly ignorant of the fact fireworks are banned in Kelowna except for during special events with a permit.

Wood-fueled campfires and backyard bonfires are also a no-no.

“Cooking with fire is prohibited in the City of Kelowna at any time, especially now. We had people the other day, prior to this date (Aug. 30) actually using a fire to cook with,” said Johnson,

“Any type of fire is prohibited. The only thing you can use is propane, natural gas or charcoal briquettes.”

The city bylaw was introduced after the devastating Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire in 2003.

“A lot of it had to do with the inversions we had. So it was more of a health decision at the time, as well as a fire decision. But now as we’re getting into drier conditions through global warming, it’s become far more important that we do not have burning within our city,” he adds.

Johnson says it astounds him that the fire department is still responding to burning complaints, especially given what has happened in the region this wildfire season. “I don’t think there’s much more you can do. You can lead a horse to water but you can’t make them drink.”

Not only do those who break the rules face bylaw fines, some of the incidents are forwarded on to the province, which can impose fines of $1,150 or more.

Johnson encourages everyone who hasn’t done so already to FireSmart their properties. Check the City of Kelowna website for tips or email [email protected].