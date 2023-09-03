Local Porsche club delivers school supplies to Mamas for Mamas

Cindy White

Mamas for Mamas was already dealing with surging demand because of the rising number of families on the edge of homelessness, but the wildfires that destroyed hundreds of homes in the Central Okanagan have put even more pressure on the Kelowna-based charity.

This weekend they got a helping hand from a group of car enthusiasts. The Porsche Club of America-British Columbia Interior held a school supplies drive at City Park Sunday morning.

“Because of the fires, they requested that we help them with some school materials and get kids back to school without a hurdle,” said club president Oskar Ciejek. “They are a really good organization, local to Kelowna and they do amazing work. So we decided to help them out.”

Club members filled their "frunks" (front trunks) and gathered in the parking lot of City Park before making their way to Mamas for Mamas Karma Market to deliver the backpacks, calculators, binders and other supplies.

Ciejek said there was no target amount they hoped to raise but he was pleased with how much the members managed to donate in such a short time span.

Mamas for Mamas was one of the first local charities to jump into action to help fire evacuees, offering free childcare on the first weekend of the state of emergency. They also stepped up for those who lost their homes, providing basic necessities like clothing.