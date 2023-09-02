Wilden residents compile video thanking first responders who saved their homes

Residents of Kelowna's Wilden neighbourhood are grateful for the hard work of the firefighters who saved their homes last month.

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the Wilden neighbourhood and surrounding areas on the evening of Aug. 17, when a new fire was sparked near Clifton Road and quickly spread.

Through the hard work of firefighters, both local and from across the province, just four property owners near the Glenmore landfill saw their homes damaged by the fire.

To thank the first responders who fought off the fire from many people's backyards, the Wilden community has compiled a video of residents saying thank you.

“I asked everyone to contribute a thank-you video using their doorcam or otherwise, as well as any other footage that they had, and myself in collaboration with the Wilden development created the video,” said Wilden resident Crissy Zach.

She spoke about the tense days while they were evacuated from their homes, and how the residents found support from each other through their community Facebook group.

"Seeing the firefighters and first responders saving our homes and sometimes even giving us a little wave or talking to us was what gave us hope and got us through a very uncertain time," Zach said.

“We basically became bonded by our doorcams. People without them would ask 'Does anyone live around me? Can you post your own doorcams so I know houses in our area are still OK?' It became how we were able to track the fire and know what was happening in our neighbourhood.”

And when they returned to their homes, many were able to see just how close the fire had come.

“People got home and saw grass burned right up to their fences and [the firefighters] were there to keep it away,” Zach said. “Truly just a miracle they were able to do so.

"We are so indebted to the firefighters, RCMP, fire dispatchers, SPCA and every single other person who was involved in saving our community."

The Wilden residents no doubt echo the sentiments of everyone across the Okanagan when they say "thank you firefighters."