Interior Savings credit union offering emergency relief loans for those affected by fires

Photo: Ariel Cawley

Interior Savings is offering emergency relief loans to its B.C. members who have been affected by wildfires.

The credit union will give up to $10,000 to help ease the financial burden that many are facing in the wake of the fires that have ravaged the province.

Interior Savings says they understand the immediate need for insurance deductibles, temporary housing, child care or other essential necessities, and they're offering a low-interest, 12-month loan, that includes zero interest for the first 90 days.

“In times of adversity, we stand by our members, and the emergency relief loan is one more way that we can offer our support,” Interior Savings CEO Brian Harris said in a press release.

“Rather than relying on credit cards or other costly financial sources, our aim is to provide much-needed relief with this low-cost, easy access option.”

The deadline to apply for the emergency relief loan is Sept. 18.