Freedom's Door wants to build townhomes on its current downtown land

Freedom’s Door wants to build new townhomes on downtown Kelowna land where it currently operates three houses.

The non-profit, addiction recovery program for men has applied for a development permit to build townhomes between 1330 and 1352 Belaire Ave. in Kelowna’s Capri Landmark area. The new townhomes would be located in the backyards of three homes that are currently home to 26 residents.

Freedom’s Door is dedicated to helping clients find hope, healing and wholeness in a safe and secure environment. Its program is provided within housing facilities where men are offered help and support to transition back to the community and everyday life.

The group wants to build the townhomes at the back of the properties so it can keep the houses operational. They will be built in phases as money becomes available.

“If we tear down these homes at the outset the residents will have no safe housing into which they can move,” Freedom’s Door director Tom Smithwick wrote in the application letter. “The existing homes will be removed, one at a time, once the townhomes in the rear yard are constructed and available for the men in the front homes to move in.”

The residents are part of Freedom Door’s Next Step program, which means they have been sober for a lengthy period and are in the life skills and employment training section. The homes and residents are managed by Freedom’s Door staff.