Kelowna chamber seeking nominees for annual business awards

Photo: Contributed

The 36th annual Kelowna Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards is coming up in November, and that means it is time to start the nomination process.

The theme of this year’s gala, which will be held Nov. 17, is Rise Above, and the chamber wants to find the businesses, non-profits and business people who have soared over the last 12 months.

“Kelowna’s growth of businesses, residents, and educational opportunities has meant that we are seeing local businesses and not-for-profits excel, rising above ongoing economic and other challenges,” chamber chairman Dan Price said in a press release. “We look forward to seeing which companies and which individuals take home the hardware in 2023.”

Applicants may apply for two of the 16 categories. All award applications are reviewed by the chamber’s independent judging panel, and finalists’ places of business are visited by judges prior to decisions on award winners and runners-up. The competition is open for businesses and organizations in Kelowna and area.

The nomination window is open now until 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20. Application packages will be sent to everyone who is nominated and are due back for judges’ review by Thursday, Sept. 21.

“This process is an enormous undertaking for the chamber,” Price said. “Excellence in business practices, equity, diversity and inclusion, ethical business procedures, strong human relations support … many considerations go into the judges’ reviews.”

The awards up for grabs are:

• Arts & Entertainment Excellence — An individual, business, organization or a particular event that contributes to a vibrant community by celebrating arts, culture and/or heritage.

• People’s Choice Business of the Year — A business or organization that is selected by the public as best business of the year.

• Excellence in Community Impact — A business, society or organization that has demonstrated significant involvement within the community.

• Excellence in Business Ethics — All businesses and organizations (profit or non-profit) must be in good standing with BBB and must have a B or higher rating. BBB Accredited Business status is not a requirement for consideration.

• Not-for-Profit Excellence — A non-profit organization that has demonstrated significant excellence in the community.

• Technology Innovator of the Year — An individual, business, organization or a particular event that achieved a significant technological innovation.

• Young Entrepreneur of the Year — An entrepreneurial individual, aged 40 or under, who has been in business for at least three years, demonstrating exceptional leadership.

• Excellence in Tourism — A business that has consistently delivered a top-quality product or service that has enhanced tourism or hospitality locally and provincially.

• Excellence in Equity, Diversity & Inclusion — Awarded to a business that, through its leadership and efforts, has undertaken action to create and promote a diversified and inclusive workplace.

• Rising Star Business of the Year — A new business that has been in operation for less than three years and is not a franchisee.

• Small Business of the Year — A business with fewer than 16 full- or part-time employees

• Mid-Size Business of the Year — A business with 16 to 50 full- or part-time employees

• Large Business of the Year — A business with 51 or more full- or part-time employees

• Excellence in Environmental Impact — Awarded to a company whose business practices embrace innovative approaches and techniques that are cutting edge in producing environmental sustainability.

• Excellence in Agriculture — Farming or food processing business that has distinguished itself and shown leadership by promoting the betterment of agriculture and/or food production in our community.

• Indigenous Business of the Year — This business has showcased the best of Indigenous (First Nations, Metis and Inuit) entrepreneurship. This business is majority owned by an Indigenous person(s), community or organization.

• Business Leader of the Year — Selected independently by the judges.