Five-storey structure with 40 units planned for Rutland neighbourhood

Photo: Contributed

Plans are in the works for 40 rental homes in Rutland.

NOvation Architecture has submitted to the City of Kelowna rezoning and development permit applications for 450 Montgomery Rd., hoping to build a five-storey, 40-unit building.

The main level would consist of parking, with four levels of residential above. There would be 16 one-bedroom units, 15 three- and two-bedroom homes, and nine studios.

“Situated in a well-established neighbourhood, the property’s ideal location makes it a prime candidate for increased density,” NOvation Architecture Paul Schuster wrote in his company’s application.

“Its proximity to major highways and commitment to active mobility dovetails with Kelowna’s sustainability goals.”

The file will now make its way through city hall before going before council.