Otter Co-op gas stations have two major fundraisers on the go

Otter Co-op entrenched itself in the Okanagan earlier this year when it added 11 of its gas stations to the region.

Now it is giving back to the area that has welcomed it so warmly.

Otter Co-op stations will be holding Fuel Good Day on Tuesday, Sept. 19, when 10 cents from every litre of gas sold will go to two charities: Mamas for Mamas and Canuck Place Children’s Hospice.

Otter Co-op is also raising money for wildfire victims. The company has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise $10,000, which it will then match for a total of $20,000 to give to the Canadian Red Cross’ 2023 British Columbia Fires Appeal.

“We thank you for your generosity at this time as we look to support those who need it most,” Otter Co-op wrote in its appeal.

Donations to the GoFundMe campaign can be made here.

