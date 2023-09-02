Wolf spider with babies on her back spotted in Kelowna's Black Mountain area

Photo: Rod Franzen

For those of us with arachnophobia, today's Bug of the Week is a thing of nightmares

Earlier this year, Rod Franzen not only saw a wolf spider with numerous babies on her back, he physically interacted with it.

“Saw this old thing on the golf course at Black Mountain. It was about 1.5 inches long from leg to leg. I touched its back and all the babies scurried around and settled back in on her back right away,” Franzen told Castanet in an email.

According to Orkin Canada, wolf spiders can be found pretty much everywhere, and while they rate high on the 'ick-o-metre' they are not to be feared.

Wolf spiders are actually beneficial to have around as they eat insects, some of which are pests, making them an ecologically important part of the environment.

They also have been known to eat other spiders.

Wolf spiders will bite if handled or if they're trapped next to human skin, but their venom is not potent or lethal, feeling more like a pin prick or bee sting.

Wolf spiders are robust and agile hunters with excellent eyesight. They live mostly in solitude and hunt alone, and do not spin webs. Some are opportunistic hunters, pouncing upon prey as they find it or even chasing it over short distances. Some wait for passing prey in or near the mouth of a burrow.

In other words, they like to hide in spots where they can pounce on their next meal. But don't worry, they're highly unlikely to pounce on a person as they are not very aggressive.

The momma spider will carry her younglings on her back until they are large enough to fend for themselves.