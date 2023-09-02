Early morning hedge fire near Kelowna's Millbridge Park Saturday

Photo: Nicholas Johansen A hedge caught fire near Millbridge Park Saturday morning.

UPDATE: 7 a.m.

Residents near Millbridge Park were woken by large flames mere metres from their homes early Saturday morning.

A cedar hedge caught fire just before 5:30 a.m. along the fence line between Millbridge Park and the housing development at 970 Springfield Road.

The fire climbed quite high through the cedar hedges and the smoke and flames could be seen from throughout the neighbourhood.

Residents fought the hedge fire with garden hoses before fire crews arrived on scene and doused the blaze.

There appears to have been some kind of encampment on the Millbridge Park side of the fence where the fire started. Residents in the area said people have been camping regularly in the area for some time.

While the hedge fire burned within about five metres of the closest residence, the home doesn't appear to have been damaged.

Photo: Nicholas Johansen There appeared to be some kind of encampment where the fire started.

ORIGINAL: 6:25 a.m.

A fire appears to be burning near Gordon Drive and Springfield Road in Kelowna Saturday morning.

It's not clear what exactly is on fire at this time, but Castanet first received a tip about smoke in the Millbridge Park area at about 6 a.m.

A video taken from Springfield Road shows flame and smoke billowing from behind homes.

Castanet will have more information as it becomes available.