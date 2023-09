Photo: Jeannette Heinzelmann Smoke and flame is visible from Springfield Road early Saturday morning.

A fire appears to be burning near Gordon Drive and Springfield Road in Kelowna Saturday morning.

It's not clear what exactly is on fire at this time, but Castanet first received a tip about smoke in the Millbridge Park area at about 6 a.m.

A video taken from Springfield Road shows flame and smoke billowing from behind homes.

Castanet will have more information as it becomes available.