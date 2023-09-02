Criminal trial over racist rant in Kelowna pushed to January

Photo: Carli Berry - InfoNews Kelowna Bruce Orydzuk yells at a security guard on July 13, 2021 in Kelowna.

The disturbing the peace trial for one of Kelowna's pandemic protesters was initially scheduled to take just three days in early July, but after four more days of trial this past week, it's now been pushed through to January.

Bruce Orydzuk was charged with disturbing the peace in April 2022, stemming from an incident in July 2021where Orydzuk was caught on camera yelling at a South Asian security guard outside a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

“You're not a Canadian,”Orydzuk repeated several times. “You're disgusting.”

The incident made national headlines and was condemned by then-Premier John Horgan.

The trial began in early July, but the first week of trial was slowed by a bomb scare at the court house, a lengthy Crown application and a slow cross examination of witnesses by Orydzuk.

Like another active participant in the of the so-called local “freedom rallies" who's facing criminal charges, David Lindsay, Orydzuk is representing himself at trial, without the assistance of a lawyer. The Lindsay trial, which has also gone much longer than originally scheduled, is set to resume in December.

After four days of trial in July, Orydzuk's case dragged on through four more days of trial last week, from Monday through Thursday, with the eight Crown witnesses wrapping up their testimony. Orydzuk called no evidence in his defence.

Now, both Crown prosecutor Kevin Short and Orydzuk will make their closing arguments in the case four and a half months later, on Jan. 17, 2024.

Judge David Ruse will then make a determination of guilt in the matter. If Ruse convicts Orydzuk, the court may then hear the accused's application on a constitutional issue he's raised.

Orydzuk has been a mainstay of the once-frequent protests against COVID-19 measures held in Kelowna throughout the pandemic, regularly capturing his altercations on a small GoPro camera. He was previously charged with uttering threats against a Global News reporter in August 2021, but the Crown stayed that charge last December.