Kelowna retailer says he's seen a surge in scam-driven gift card purchasers

Photo: CTV News

A local business person has reached out to Castanet to let us know that telephone scam artists aren't taking any time off because of the turmoil caused by wildfires.

"I've seen $60,000 come through the store in the past 12 hours," said Brent Gilbert, who asked us not to identify his retail business.

"I'm more of a concerned citizen not wanting to see people (get scammed) and I'm talking old and young, it's just the right person that falls for it."

Gilbert says one elderly man recently walked into his store asking for $10,000 worth of gift cards.

He says his store has protocols so when someone comes in and asks for a large sum of money in gift cards, they start asking questions.

"A manager has to approve it. Because we're getting lots of these. So the first thing I asked the guy is, 'how much cash do you have in your pocket? He goes, what do you mean? I'm like, how much cash? He said he had $10,000. Are they on the phone? He says yeah,'" Gilbert described.

"I grabbed the phone off him and said some not nice words to the people on the phone and hung up just to show him that you don't have to be scared. It's fake. It's pretty shocking."

Fortunately, Gilbert says he managed to stop all the transactions that came through his store on his watch but he has no idea how many other people at other locations got burned.

"Unfortunately all the people I saw were in their 60's and 70's, you know still driving, still able to get the funds but they're just completely falling for it," says Gilbert.

"They're super aggressive. The one guy was on the phone for over an hour. But he had already made a stop at the bank with him (the scammer) on the phone."

RCMP in the Okanagan sent out a notice about the uptick in gift card scams earlier this year and Cpl. James Grandy said, "if you or someone you know is contacted by a person asking for money, you're encouraged to simply hang up and report it to your local RCMP."

Stories of others falling for the gift card scam have been all over local media. To learn more about current scams, visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website or call 1-888-495-8501.