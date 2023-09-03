KF Aerospace named one of Boeing's top suppliers during annual awards show

Photo: Contributed

The Boeing Company praised its top suppliers last week during an event in Orlando, Fla., and Kelowna’s KF Aerospace cracked the list.

KF Aerospace was one of 12 suppliers recognized during the The Boeing Company’s 2023 Supplier of the Year event. It took home the award for top performer in the safety and quality category.

“We’re honoured to receive this award from The Boeing Company, a testament to our ever-growing relationship with one of the world’s leading aerospace companies,” KF Aerospace president and CEO Tracy Medve said in a press release.

“This relationship enables us to directly apply our 35-plus years of experience working on Boeing airframes while generating quality jobs and economic activity in British Columbia and Canada.”

KF Aerospace, which is Canada’s largest commercial maintenance, repair and overhaul companies, maintains, manufactures and installs Boeing products for various customers and supported the Boeing 737 Max entry to service program for Alaska and United Airlines. It also directly supports the Boeing converted freighter program.

Boeing works with more than 11,000 suppliers worldwide and spends in excess of $34 billion on more than one billion parts every year.