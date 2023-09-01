Owner upset after trees touching power lines trimmed back

Photo: Brad Rix Composite photo of tree trimming on Johnson Road.

The fight over a linden tree on Kelowna's Johnson Road has come to a conclusion after years of back and forth between the property owner and FortisBC.

Brad Rix tells Castanet he was away in Alberta when FortisBC phoned to let him know that they were going to trim the trees on his property that had grown into their power lines.

"The message they left was we're taking the power off at eight o'clock on Tuesday morning, and we're removing a dangerous threat."

Rix says work crews showed up Monday night with a line truck and trailer with a security guard to make sure that access to the trees couldn't be blocked.

"And then they came in the morning, blocked the road off with flaggers at both ends, brought two trucks, complete with chippers and turned the power off, and they just absolutely mutilated it," says Rix.

FortisBC says they completed the trimming with certified utility arborists.

"Safety is always our top priority at FortisBC. Trees growing too close to power lines can cause power outages, but more importantly in this case, a clear risk to public safety, especially in light of wildfires in the surrounding areas. We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding while we worked to resolve this issue as safely as possible," FortisBC spokesperson Holly Harrison said.

Rix previously physically blocked FortisBC contractors from cutting the tree down, leading to a police response.

Despite recent wildfires destroying homes and infrastructure in the region, Rix says he's devastated that his trees have been trimmed back and still laments not being able to find a solution to save the tree when the issue first came to light back in 2020.

He explains he received a cost estimate in 2020 for $3,748 that he was willing to pay.

"But I did raise my concerns about why FortisBC wouldn't help contribute as well. But they said 'no.' And they took that, as I'm saying, 'no' [to the estimate]."

He said he received another quote in 2022 for $11,141 that he was unwilling to pay, and in 2023 he was given an offer of $42,000 to put the power lines underground.

"I said I can't do that," he said.

FortisBC says they empathize with property owners who become attached to their trees, "we appreciate how difficult these situations are, and remind the public to be mindful when planting near utility equipment to avoid situations like this."

Info on safe planting guidelines is here.

Rix hopes his trees survive but he's not giving up the fight.

"I'm working with a group of people to try and make some changes to help other people that have to go through something, like this because not only does it look horrible, it devalues the property, the curb appeal... and then the trees die and then it's a cost to the homeowner to clean it up," says Rix.