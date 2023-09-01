Candy shop for late night snackers opens downtown Kelowna

Photo: Brayden Ursel

There's a new candy shop in Kelowna where you can buy snacks at any time, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

With a lineup out the door and a DJ blasting some groovy tunes, 24 Hour Snacks opened their doors for a grand opening on Friday, just in time for the long weekend.

Downtown Kelowna's newest place to buy snacks was quick to boast about all their rare and exotic eats you can't find anywhere else in the city.

“It’s exotic treats from all over the world. We’ve got different types of drinks, different types of snacks and chips and chocolates from Asia, Japan, Taiwan, UK, US, and a couple other places as well," said owner Jessie Lal.

“We wanted to try something new. My daughter loves candy, she’s a candy freak, and so we just decided to open up a candy store and to bring a little gift to Kelowna by bringing in treats from all over the place… We wanted to do something fun, and what’s more fun than candy?”

While the store is technically open 24 hours a day, late night snackers will have to turn to a mobile app like Skip the Dishes or Uber Eats in order to satisfy those cravings.

Constantly doing what they can to bring in new products, Lal tells Castanet the options are endless.

“We have things from all over the world and we’re going to be bringing more in. We have seven different flavours of KitKat, we got eight different flavours of Reese’s Pieces, with nuts, without nuts, chips, anything you can think of… If you go to the front counter and let us know what you want, we’re more than happy to take on more products," said Lal.

You can get your hands on some rare and exotic snacks at 24 Hour Snacks' new store, located at 553 Bernard Ave.