Kelowna firefighters charity launch t-shirt campaign for fire relief

Photo: Brayden Ursel The Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Society is selling t-shirts for wildfire recovery, food bank and Salvation Army.

In the wake of wildfire-caused devastation in the Central Okanagan, the Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Society has launched a t-shirt campaign in an effort to raise money for wildfire relief.

Twenty years after a t-shirt campaign for the 2003 Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire, the KPFCS is back to do it all again, and they're hopeful they can raise even more money this time around.

“The Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Society is starting a t-shirt campaign, similar to what we did in 2003 when we sold more than 45,000 shirts and we raised over $409,000 for relief," said Kelowna firefighter Kyle Jacobson.

"The money made from these shirts will go towards the relief, as well as the food bank and the Salvation Army who stepped up big time and now have some empty shelves.”

On Friday and Saturday, the KPFCS will be set up outside of two Save-On-Foods locations from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., located on Cooper and Lakeshore Rd.

The t-shirts are priced at $20, but donations are encouraged.

“We’re pretty fortunate in Kelowna that not as many people were affected, but our brothers and sisters in Lake Country and West Kelowna are still on the line. We just wanted to step up to the plate and help them out.”

An online donation option has also been set up through the Central Okanagan Fire Relief website.

The 'We Fight Together' T-shirt embodies resilience and support, reflecting the spirit of the Central

Okanagan in the face of adversity.

Shirts will also be sold at the upcoming Okanagan Sun Football Burn Fund Classic on September

9 at the Apple Bowl.