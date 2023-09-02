Six-storey project on Groves Avenue would bring 80 more homes to Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

Another day, another relatively large housing project being proposed for Kelowna.

Lime Architecture has submitted rezoning and development permit applications for a six-storey building in Pandosy Village. The project is proposed for 405, 417, 441 and 447 Groves Ave., just west of Sopa Square.

The building would consist of six townhomes and 72 apartments featuring between one and three bedrooms.

Similar projects are sprouting all over Pandosy Village or have been proposed as the city looks to add as much housing as possible.

“The project location is in close proximity to shopping, personal services, schools and restaurants allowing most errands from the location to be accomplished by foot or bike,” Lime Architecture’s Matt Johnston wrote in the application. “Given the proximity to the Pandosy Lakeshore corridor, the downtown core and surrounding community is easily accessible.

“Kelowna’s Pandosy area is ideally located for multi-family residential use as the area is experiencing tremendous population growth with low availability rates.”

The building would feature 58 resident parking spaces and nine visitor spots, easily accessible from a lane way.