Denim on the Diamond reschedules for Thanksgiving Weekend in City Park

Photo: Instagram

Kelowna’s Denim on the Diamond has announced new dates after being postponed due to the wildfires.

The two-day music festival will now take place Oct. 6 and 7, Thanksgiving long weekend, at City Park.

“Although Denim was postponed due to wildfires, ticket buyers will have a new opportunity to gather with friends, family and loved ones,” organizers said in a social media post.

“This will be your opportunity to personally thank those who stepped up in a big way as we are inviting hundreds of firefighters, first responders, evacuees, those who lost their homes and people who worked tirelessly around the clock to ensure our community was safe.”

The event will be fundraising for the Central Okanagan Fire Relief fund.

“If you can’t make the new date but still want to support, email us so your ticket can be donated to a firefighter, first responder or a family that was evacuated/ lost their home,” the post said.