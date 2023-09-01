Yard waste pickup to resume in Central Okanagan

Photo: RDCO

Yard waste pickup will resume in the Central Okanagan starting Monday.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan announced Friday the Glenmore Landfill is returning to normal operations on Sept. 2.

Yard waste carts will be collected according to residents’ usual schedules. Residents can self-haul extra yard waste directly to the Glenmore Landfill or to the Westside transfer station.

“I’m grateful to all of our staff at the landfill, contractors, people at the Regional District of Central Okanagan and many others whose hard work has allowed us to return to full service so quickly," said Scott Hoekstra, landfill and compost operations manager.

"Thanks as well to our residents for their patience and understanding as we’ve worked through this challenging time."

Drywall, concrete, clean wood, branches, yard waste and other waste categories will now be accepted at the landfill. Asbestos will be received by appointment over the next two weeks, and haulers should call the landfill at 250-469-8880 to make an appointment.

Disposal of burnt trees, logs and branches are being reviewed and will not be accepted at the landfill at this time.