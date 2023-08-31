Two of three wildfires in Central Okanagan classified as under control

Photo: Nicole Saebels The fire burning in Lake Country last Saturday.

Two of the three wildfires burning in Central Okanagan have been classified as under control by the BC Wildfire Service.

“The combination of rain, cooler temperatures and calmer winds have allowed the work of fire crews to continue and make headway in suppression efforts on the Lake Country and the Clifton/McKinley wildfires,” the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre said in a statement released Thursday evening.

The EOC reminded residents evacuation alerts in these areas remain in effect.

The McDougall Creek fire, burning on the west side of Okanagan Lake, is still considered to be out of control by BCWS, as well as a wildfire of note. This means the fire is highly visible, or poses a possible safety threat.

For this wildfire, CORD said increased fire behaviour in the Powers Creek Drainage area remains a concern, and crews continue suppression efforts.

Structure protection personnel completed a structural defence plan for the community of Glenrosa, and three heavy equipment task force teams continue to work in the area.

“Those who live in the areas hardest hit by the McDougall Creek wildfire will remain on evacuation order until it is confirmed that it is safe to return,” the EOC statement said.

According to CORD, as the wildfire remains active, so does the risk. Crews are monitoring the situation and emergency officials are coordinating on any further evacuation orders or alerts that might be required.

Damage is extensive, and multiple local crews alongside BC Hydro and the ministry of transportation are working to remove hazards, restore infrastructure and reduce fire risk to ensure residents can safely return to these areas.

“The McDougall Creek wildfire caused significant damage to the electrical infrastructure in the area. BC Hydro has confirmed that about 27 kilometres of power lines, 359 poles and 66 pieces of other equipment will need to be replaced," CORD said.

The public is reminded not to enter an area under evacuation order for the safety of themselves and fire crews.