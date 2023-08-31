Construction on 3-year YLW expansion project begins in September

Photo: YLW

Construction on the three-year terminal expansion project at Kelowna International Airport will begin in September.

The large, $108 million expansion was planned several years ago, before the pandemic, and it's expected to be completed in 2026.

“This project will improve connectivity to our region for those travelling to the Okanagan and for our residents and is reflective of the growing importance of YLW to our region's economic development and potential,” said Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas in a press release.

“The [Airport Terminal Building] Expansion project will provide our community a more efficient and comfortable travel experience when travelling through YLW.”

The project will increase the airport's security screening area and expand the departures lounge, increasing food and beverage options. About 5,590 square-metres will be added to the terminal building, while 1,200 square-metres of existing space will be renovated.

As construction begins this coming month, passengers will see changes to parking in long-term Lot A and restricted access into the terminal building from the south end of the building, while demolition work will start in the security screening area.

Throughout the next three years, there'll be additional impacts in the departures lounge, along with construction noise.

“Throughout construction the guest experience is a key priority,” said Sam Samaddar, Chief Executive Officer of Kelowna International Airport.

“Our team is making every effort to minimize impacts and inconvenience to passengers caused by construction.”

A number of preliminary works for the expansion was started at the airport last year.

YLW is one of the only Canadian airports of its size that is owned and operated by a city, but the new project is being funded by airport fees, rather than through taxation. Earlier this week, Kelowna City Council approved a $3 increase to the Airport Improvement Fee, bringing it to $28 for each ticket on a departing flight out of Kelowna.

The City is looking at raising the fee further over the next 10 years, brining it to $35 by 2033.

City staff said they expect the airport will see about two million passengers through its terminal this year, putting it back close to the levels seen before the pandemic.