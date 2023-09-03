Okanagan Symphony Orchestra prepares for music director's final year

Photo: Okanagan Symphony Orchestra

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra is preparing for its final season with music director and conductor Rosemary Thomson at the helm.

Thomson is retiring from OSO after 17 years and will be granted the title "conductor emeritus" in recognition of her hard work and dedication to the orchestra through her tenure between 2007 and 2024.

“Making music with my colleagues in the OSO and sharing it with our patrons throughout this beautiful valley has been one of the great joys of my career to date, and I am so grateful," said Thomson.

"I am honoured to receive the title of conductor emeritus and I very much look forward to the wonderful concerts and other activities we have planned for our community throughout the coming year.”

The OSO performs throughout the entire Okanagan Valley, with main stage programs presented in Kelowna, Penticton, and Vernon.

The OSO also presents a program of community events throughout the valley and will perform concerts for the first time in Coldstream, Oliver, and Summerland in their 2023-24 season.

“The OSO has accomplished a great deal during Thomson’s tenure as Music Director”, says Judy Burns, OSO board president. “We thank her for her commitment and passion for orchestral music and for all she has brought to the organization and community.”

Main stage performances will feature some of Canada’s most renowned guest artists, including violinist Timothy Chooi for the opening night weekend, and pianist Ian Parker at the season finale.

The OSO will also showcase their own with violinist Martine denBok and principal violist Erin Macdonald as soloists in Mozart’s glorious Symphony Concertante.

There are also many ways to engage in OSO youth programs this season, including Symphony Storytime for preschoolers, Smyphony School Shows for Elementary Schools, the OSO Middle School Band Clinic and the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra.

OSO’s opening weekend takes place October 20, 21, and 22, where you will hear Dvorák’s "New World Symphony," one of the most popular works in the symphonic repertoire.

You can check out the entire 2023-24 lineup through the OSO website.