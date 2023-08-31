Closed highway forces BC Transit to adjust bus schedule

Photo: BC Transit

A rockslide south of Summerland has closed Highway 97 forcing BC Transit to make temporary changes to one of their bus routes.

Effective Thursday, August 31, route 70 to and from Kelowna and Penticton will run on a different schedule until the highway reopens.

Route 70 Penticton to Kelowna will operate on the following schedule:

Cherry Lane: Atkinson at Warren - 6:03 a.m. and 12:32 p.m.

IGA (Government at Nelson) - 6:08 a.m. and 12:37 p.m.

Westbank Exchange (Hwy 97) - 9:08 a.m. and 3:37 p.m.

Kelowna Queensway Exchange: 9:40 a.m. and 4:10 p.m.

Route 70 Kelowna to Penticton will operate on the following schedule:

Kelowna Queensway Exchange - 10:40 a.m. and 5:10 p.m.

Westbank Exchange (Hwy 97) - 10:59 a.m. and 5:20 p.m.

IGA (Government at Nelson) - 2 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Cherry Lane: Atkinson at Warren - 2:10 p.m. and 8:40 p.m.

BC Transit says they look forward to being able to return to full scheduled operations as soon as possible.