Alleged Ponzi scheme investors were told they were buying desperate seniors' homes

Photo: Facebook Kathleen Treadgold, left, and Curtis Quigley.

Investors in a real estate-based Ponzi scheme that was allegedly carried out by a Kelowna couple were told a non-existent company would low-ball elderly home sellers who were moving into care homes and flip the homes for a profit, according to court documents.

Wednesday, the Edmonton Police Service announced Curtis Quigley and Kathleen Treadgold, both 56 years old, are facing 80 counts of fraud over $5,000 and one count of laundering proceeds of crime for allegedly running a Ponzi scheme from October 2008 to December 2020, primarily out of Kelowna and Edmonton.

Police said the real estate scheme was run through the company Group Venture Inc., a title that court documents refer to as a “non-existent corporate entity.”

Court documents filed by Quigley's insolvency trustee shed more light on the alleged Ponzi scheme. Insolvency trustees are assigned a bankrupt person's assets to sell, and they can then distribute any money they recover to creditors. Quigley and Treadgold are referred to as common-law spouses in the court filings.

The trustee states Quigley secured investments by claiming he had a source who could consistently provide real estate investment opportunities that involved elderly sellers who needed to move into senior care homes, and therefore needed to sell quickly.

“The properties could thus be purchased at low prices and resold for significant profits (potentially after renovation),” the court documents state.

The money collected from investors was meant to be held in trust and then used to purchase real estate around Edmonton. But instead, the trustee states the money collected was used to repay past investors and to pay for the living expenses of Quigley and Treadgold. The trustee claims no actual properties were purchased.

"There were no 'investment opportunities.' The money received from 'investors' was not used to purchase residential real property in Edmonton or elsewhere. No 'profits' were realized. The money received from later 'investors' was used to repay, in whole or in part, amounts owed to earlier 'investors,'" the trustee states.

“Monies were deposited, withdrawn, and transferred amongst [Quigley's 11] financial institutions using means and methods consistent with efforts to conceal source of funds and obfuscate the nature of the scheme.

"The scheme collapsed when new 'investments' were not generated in sufficient volume to keep prior 'investors' at bay.”

It appears the scheme began to collapse in 2020, as Quigley allegedly owed a substantial amount of money to a number people.

Through the courts, Stephanie Rottacker successfully secured a bankruptcy order against Quigley in June 2020, after she alleged she had advanced a series of unsecured loans to him that had not been paid back on time. As of March 31, 2020, she claimed he owed her $1.59 million.

In her application, Rottacker also included affidavits from Shane and Shannon Styles and Thomas Allan Norgaard who claimed Quigley also “owed substantial moneys to them.” It's not clear if any of the debts Quigley owed were paid back.

The Edmonton Police Service was investigating Quigley and Treadgold in 2020, and in October of that year, police executed search warrants at Quigley's home, while securing production orders compelling his banks to turn over banking records.

Court records from the trustee state that over the 12 years the scheme was run, Quigley gave creditors 2,508 promissory notes involving 518 transactions, and the scheme involved an “overall money movement” of $174,278,598.

While the Edmonton Police Service referred to the scheme as a “$7.8 million Ponzi scheme,” total losses may have been much higher.

“The claims received by the Trustee to date total $25,883,801.90,” the trustee states. “For many creditors of [Quigley's] Estate, the sum 'invested' in the scheme represented their life savings and/or monies relied upon for their retirement.”

The trustee says at the time of bankruptcy, Quigley's assets were limited to a boat, a motorcycle and a half interest in a home on Kelowna's Bedford Road, which he shared with Treadgold.

While the trustee – and the Edmonton Police Service by way of Wednesday's charges – have accused Treadgold of being an “active participant in the Ponzi scheme,” Treadgold denies all knowledge of being part of any alleged scheme in her own court filing and “denies to the best of her knowledge that such a scheme exists and that she had any role in the alleged misappropriation of funds.”

The trustee notes that Quigley has refused to comply with his obligations through the bankruptcy process.

The trustee identified 92 creditors involved in the scheme. Of these, with assistance from the Edmonton Police, the trustee determined 18 of these parties were “net winners” in the scheme – meaning they received payments in excess of what they invested.

As such, the trustee has filed civil suits against these people in an attempt to recoup their “winnings,” to pay back some of the losses the others faced.

Quigley and Treadgold both turned themselves over to the Edmonton Police Service Wednesday. They were both released from custody on a number of conditions.

Both are scheduled to make their first appearance in Edmonton court on Oct. 11.