Central Okanagan schools getting ready to welcome back students

With the school year is less than a week away, Central Okanagan educators are getting ready for students while some neighbourhoods remain evacuated.

“I’m starting my ninth year with the school district and our team has had to deal with floods and fires, this last one being the largest fire we’ve dealt with but fires of significance. And of course, COVID, so we’re getting very good at crisis management response and emergency response," said Central Okanagan School District superintendent Kevin Kaardal.

With hundreds of properties still on evacuation order and a number of students having potentially lost their homes in the wildfire, Kaardal says it's important for these kids to get back to a sense of normalcy.

“I’ve been writing communications out to families to let them know what’s happening. I sent one out again this week that we expect school to open as normally as possible," he said.

"We know that some families will not experience a normal opening because they’ll either still be on evacuation order or they will have lost their home… And we will be working with them through trauma-informed practice trying to be flexible, seeing where they’re relocating and seeing how we can support them so that they can have as normal a start as possible."

Kaardal said it is important for kids to be able to re-establish routines and connect them to the community.

"It will also help us support their families. There are families that are struggling with financial insecurity or food insecurity because of the current situation, and we have some funds the government provides to support that."

The school can also connect families and students with counselling if they need emotional support through this traumatic emergency wildfire experience.

Kids will return to school on Tuesday, September 5, and the school district has emergency wildfire plans in place for any evacuation order or emergency situation that may arise.