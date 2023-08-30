Multiple drones have interfered with fire suppression efforts in Central Okanagan

Photo: Conservation Officer Service Conservation Officers patrolling Okanagan Lake during the McDougall Creek fire.

Fire crews working on the three fires in the Central Okanagan over the past few weeks have dealt with multiple instances of drones interfering with their work.

Sunday afternoon, as helicopters refilled their buckets from Okanagan Lake, patrolling Conservation Officers on the water spotted a drone interfering with the helicopters operations.

In a Facebook post, the Conservation Officer Service said the drone operator was found by the patrolling officers and the drone was seized.

The post says “charges are pending,” but as of Wednesday, the Ministry of Environment says no charges have been laid. The Ministry would not provide an expected timeline of when charges might be laid.

In a Twitter post Wednesday, the BC Wildfire Service says fire operations in the Central Okanagan have been “disrupted by multiple drones in the fire area” over the past few weeks.

But when contacted Wednesday, the BCWS would not say how many instances of drone interference have occurred, or if other drone operators have been caught.