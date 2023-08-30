Green bin collection still on hold due to fires at Glenmore Landfill

Photo: RDCO

Don’t put your green bin out at the curb just yet.

Yard waste collection in the Central Okanagan is still suspended due to the fires at the Glenmore Landfill.

While garbage and recycling collection has resumed, landfill staff are still monitoring hot spots and the areas where yard waste is managed still need remedial work before they reopen. The City of Kelowna says progress will be evaluated again on Thursday.

Once yard waste collection resumes, residents impacted by the fires are being asked to make sure any loads they drop off at the landfill do not contain hot or smouldering debris. Smouldering waste in bins has started fires at the landfill in recent days. Quick action by staff kept the fires from spreading.

You can find the latest status updates on the landfill here.

The Westside transfer station on Asquith Road in West Kelowna has also suspended yard waste and wood waste collection for the time being.