Kelowna encouraging residents to become a 'Block Connector'

Photo: Contributed (via Shutterstock)

As wildfires swept through parts of Kelowna, the strength of the community and the connections between neighbours has been nothing short of heroic.

People across the Okanagan have stepped up to help their neighbours safely evacuate, offer accommodation to others, make free meals, care for pets and animals, and much more.

The City of Kelowna says it is looking for more 'Block Connectors' to help strengthen neighbourhood level activities.

"Block Connectors are residents committed to connecting face-to-face with the closest households on their block or apartment floor. This can mean doing things to animate your shared spaces, building connections with and among neighbours, hosting socials and helping neighbours to share their skills, passions and talents with one another," a city press release said.

Residents interested in joining the Block Connector program can learn more by attending a free virtual information session the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Block Connectors also receive information and training on how to enhance safety in their neighbourhood from members of the city’s community safety team.

To learn more about the Block Connector program, visit kelowna.ca/neighbourhoods.