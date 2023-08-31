Moms Stop The Harm pampering the unhoused of Kelowna to mark overdose awareness day

Photo: Cindy White International Overdose Awareness Day event at Kerry Park in 2022.

On this International Overdose Awareness Day, the Kelowna chapter of Moms Stop The Harm is doing something different.

It will be hosting a ‘pizza and pamper’ luncheon for some of the city’s unhoused.

“The theme this year, the international theme, is ‘we see you’. And that’s speaking to, we see you suffering, we see first responders that are working so tremendously hard in this crisis and we see you grieving. We see people who have lost your children and loved ones to this crisis,” said Helen Jennens, whose two sons died while using alone.

She says the local group wanted to do something that puts some money and resources towards those who are suffering.

Jennens says flyers will be distributed at Tent City and to some of the other encampments, “And we’re inviting them to come to Metro Community and have showers and get haircuts. We’ve got some new clothes for them, and we’re providing them with pizza and ice cream sundaes and soft drinks.

“You know, kind of giving them a little bit of love and connection.”

She says the aim is to connect with those who need help and get them into treatment if possible, to save lives. She calls the latest overdose death numbers in B.C. abhorrent. “I just can’t understand how our government can stomach the number of deaths.”

Jennens believes the biggest hurdle in ending the crisis is changing public perceptions. “To convince people that these lives matter.”

Mayor Tom Dyas will be on hand for the ‘pizza and pamper’ event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.

The public is also invited to Kerry Park for the International Overdose Awareness event at 7 p.m., featuring Moms Stop the Harm and several other local organizations. There will be music, Naloxone training, information from service providers and a candlelight vigil at the sails at 9:30 p.m.



