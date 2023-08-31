Wilden resident writes song sharing his evacuation experience

Madison Reeve

A Wilden resident has written a song sharing his experience of being evacuated due to the McDougall Creek wildfire.

Mark Fitz wrote the song Flame Fightin' Heroes when he returned to his home after a week of being evacuated.

"I couldn't sleep the first night. I had images of the firefighters. I was recalling my tears over the week. I couldn't sleep, so I started writing phrases that were in my head, and I began writing a song at three in the morning."

Fitz recorded the song with fellow Wilden resident, Sandy Groening, who sang the vocals.

The song details the sense of security Wilden residents felt while the wildfire was burning in West Kelowna, only to realize hours later, that their own neighbourhood was in jeopardy.

"Way across the water, we are feeling pretty safe. Around about 10, the sparks flying high. Fire blows across the lake, lighting up the red sky. Trucks racing up, bringing heroes to the hood," Fitz wrote.

"There were a number of pictures of firefighters with their faces pressed up against the flames, and that's what really got to me," Fitz added.

The Fitzes live on Still Pond Lane and say the fire came extremely close to their home.

"We think it came within a quarter kilometre, but there are many areas in Wilden where it came within 15-20 feet of homes."

Despite a traumatic and scary situation, the Wilden community came together.

"One of our friends... their neighbours were out of town and our friend went to the neighbour's house and grabbed some letters from a family member who had recently passed away. We heard that time and time again. People helping people, neighbours helping neighbours...just looking out for each other."

Fitz says he hopes those who listen to the song will feel a sense of gratitude.

"We were the ones wondering if our homes had survived and wondering if our friends' homes had survived, so let's be grateful to those who work to protect our community... slower to criticize, quicker to say thank you.

No homes in Wilden were lost to the wildfire.