’Every bit counts’: Central Okanagan residents urged to shop local this long weekend

Photo: Cindy White Central Okanagan residents are being urged to shop local to help make up for a sharp drop in tourist visits.

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Kelowna are adding their voices to the call to shop local as many small businesses struggle because of a sharp drop in tourism due to the wildfires in the Central Okanagan.

“Small businesses are the backbone of not only the Canadian and BC economy,” says Dan Rogers, CEO of the Chamber, “but also lie at the heart of the Okanagan and Kelowna life. These are our neighbours, our friends, our members: we are here for them.”

He points out that 85 per cent of Chamber members are small businesses. “You can imagine the challenges they are facing as they see their late summer bookings drying up, and they look for ways to ensure they can keep paying their staff and keep their doors open into the fall months.”

Rogers is urging everyone to lend a hand by ensuring that Okanagan dollars stay home where they can do the most good.

“The recent wildfires had a direct and immediate impact on our communities. In recent days, many local businesses rallied to support our communities, and now is the time for us to support them as much as we can, too,” adds Lisanne Ballantyne, CEO of Tourism Kelowna.

They suggest you spend this long weekend visiting a farmgate market, a local winery or any other Central Okanagan businesses to lift their spirits and help make up for the lost out-of-town tourists who change their travel plans because of the fires.

“While we know recovery will take time for visitation levels to return, we can support our local businesses now, says Ballantyne. “Every bit counts and together, we can all make a difference.”

Castanet spoke to two local entrepreneurs who said they have lost thousands because of cancelled reservations in the past few weeks.