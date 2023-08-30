Pattison Media buys third Kelowna radio station, snapping up 103.9 The Lake

Photo: Will Francis, Unsplash

Pattison Media has purchased a third radio station in Kelowna.

The Kamloops-based company bought CKOV-FM, currently known as 103.9 The Lake, from Paul Larsen of Radius Holdings Inc.

Larsen purchased CKOV-FM, then known as Soft 103.9 and part of the Castanet family, when it went off the air in 2020. The sale marks the end of Larsen’s 30-year career in broadcasting.

“Rescuing CKOV-FM after it went off air at the start of the pandemic has been one of the most fulfilling accomplishments of my career” Larsen said in a press release. “I am proud that together with my talented staff, we were able to save this valuable community resource. It’s been an honour to serve our listeners and clients, but as I look to the future I know the radio station will be in a stronger position long-term as part of a larger media organization.”

Larsen has a good relationship with Pattison Media president Rod Schween, which no doubt greased the wheels of the deal.

“With the evolving broadcasting landscape across the country, the CRTC reached a decision in the recent radio review to allow for one entity to own up to three radio stations on the AM or FM band in a single market,” Schween said.

“We are acting on that decision by positioning ourselves to compete strongly for listenership and to emerge as the first choice for listeners and advertisers in the Kelowna market.”

Pattison also owns and operates CKLZ-FM The Lizard and CKQQ-FM Beach Radio in Kelowna.

The sale is subject to CRTC approval.