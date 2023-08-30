Valuable dental equipment found in rental van, Kelowna RCMP looking for owner

Photo: Kelowna RCMP

The Kelowna RCMP are trying to return valuable dental equipment found in a recent incident.

Police say that on Aug. 14 at about 4:30 a.m., they received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the 2000 block of Harvey Avenue.

Police attended the scene and located the suspicious vehicle, which appeared to be an abandoned rental van.

According to police, during a search of the vehicle a piece of specialty equipment — a Procera Scanner Mod 50 in a large carrying case — was found.

"Further investigation into the scanner indicates that it holds significant value and is used in the dental industry, however it’s origin remains unknown," said the release.

“This equipment is highly specialized and our online research indicates that it is also valuable. Whoever is missing it surely would want it back,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

If you recognize this equipment and are able to provide documentation of ownership, contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-47850.